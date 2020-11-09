Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 7,400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $41,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.