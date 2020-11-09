Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK stock opened at $164.99 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.