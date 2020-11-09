Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,416 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of BK stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.