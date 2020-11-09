Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of COP stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

