Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.