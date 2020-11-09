Morgan Stanley Boosts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $110.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.85.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

