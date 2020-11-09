Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $500,216.00 (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $500,216.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00364874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.03410266 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00027988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00022797 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,284,984 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.