National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.36. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

