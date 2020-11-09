Needham & Company LLC Lowers Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $9.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

AAOI stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $175.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,288 shares of company stock worth $292,420. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after buying an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

