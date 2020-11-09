Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $19,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Newmont by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.14 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,644,293. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

