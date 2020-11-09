NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0018 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $39,211.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01052741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,588,852,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,548,620,582 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

