NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in NIKE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in NIKE by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

