Niobio Cash (NBR) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $22,097.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

