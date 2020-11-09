Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.50.

NIU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of NIU opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

