Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.50.
NIU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.94.
Shares of NIU opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
