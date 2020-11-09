Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

Shares of NOG opened at $3.40 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

