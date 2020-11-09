Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,681 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $100,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after buying an additional 431,326 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $23,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

