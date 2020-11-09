Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $78,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.