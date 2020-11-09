Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $56.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NUS opened at $53.31 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,069 shares of company stock worth $2,722,398. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

