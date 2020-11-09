Nuco.cloud Reaches One Day Volume of $57,543.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $57,543.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00006952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00080898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01052741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

