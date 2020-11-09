Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

OCGN stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

