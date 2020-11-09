Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.24.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 248,088 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after buying an additional 137,402 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
