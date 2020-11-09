Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.24.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 248,088 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after buying an additional 137,402 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

