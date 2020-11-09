OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.19 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

