Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

