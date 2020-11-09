Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.
OPCH stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.