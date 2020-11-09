ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

ORIC opened at $24.01 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Svennilson Peter purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $160,831,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

