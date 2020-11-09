PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of PACCAR worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 103.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $216,000. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 114.1% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

