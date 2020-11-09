Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.