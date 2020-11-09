PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAR. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

PAR opened at $43.27 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $789.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

