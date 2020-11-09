Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.50.

PAYC opened at $388.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $399.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

