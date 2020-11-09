Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $7.15 on Friday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

