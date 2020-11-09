Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays lowered shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

