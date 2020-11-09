PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,650 shares of company stock worth $22,458,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

