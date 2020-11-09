PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,650 shares of company stock valued at $22,458,056. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 403,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,444 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

