PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $91,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 567,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

