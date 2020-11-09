Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NYSE PFGC opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,479 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,264 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,842 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 207,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

