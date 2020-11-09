Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.