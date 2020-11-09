PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to $193.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $139.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $141.30 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $142.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.