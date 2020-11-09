Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,224 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

