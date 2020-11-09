Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $1,936,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 218,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

