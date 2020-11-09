PhoenixDAO Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $801,950.71 and $43,401.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00181952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01051940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

