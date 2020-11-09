PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE:PNI opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.79.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.