PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:PNI opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

