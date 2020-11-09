Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Receives C$9.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PL traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.01. 42,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,176. The stock has a market cap of $223.85 million and a P/E ratio of -14.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.38. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.