Pitcairn Co. Acquires 13,295 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,367 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,149,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

EA opened at $119.19 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

