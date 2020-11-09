Pitcairn Co. Buys 6,850 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $41.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

