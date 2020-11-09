Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $126.27. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

