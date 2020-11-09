Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $644.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $617.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

