Pitcairn Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

