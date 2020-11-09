Pitcairn Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT opened at $62.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

