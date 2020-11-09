Pitcairn Co. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 406,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

SYK stock opened at $213.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

