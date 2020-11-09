Pitcairn Co. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $527.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.