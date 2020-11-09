Pitcairn Co. Has $848,000 Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 75.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.